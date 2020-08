Craig will start at shooting guard in Saturday's bubble opener versus the Heat, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Craig will draw the start and presumably see a relatively healthy workload, as Jamal Murray (hamstring), Gary Harris (hip) and Will Barton (knee) are all sidelined. He has averaged 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds across 25.7 minutes in 19 starts this season.