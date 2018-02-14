Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Inactive Tuesday
Craig is inactive Tuesday against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Since the end of January, Craig has had a more prominent role in the Nuggets' rotation, averaging 6.3 points and 4.6 rebounds across 22 minutes per game through the last six contests. His next chance to take the court will come Thursday against the Bucks.
More News
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Will play Friday against Rockets•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Probable for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: 21 minutes in win•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Productive in complementary role during spot start•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Picks up start Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...