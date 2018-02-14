Play

Craig is inactive Tuesday against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Since the end of January, Craig has had a more prominent role in the Nuggets' rotation, averaging 6.3 points and 4.6 rebounds across 22 minutes per game through the last six contests. His next chance to take the court will come Thursday against the Bucks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories