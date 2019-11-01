Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Invisible in spot start
Craig tallied just two points and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Thursday's 122-107 loss to the Pelicans.
Craig moved into the starting lineup for Thursday's game, replacing Will Barton (toe) who was a late scratch. Despite the move, Craig struggled to have an impact and finished with a mere two points on 1-of-4 shooting. Whether he starts or moves back to the bench, Craig is unlikely to have fantasy value outside of deeper formats.
