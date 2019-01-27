Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Joins starting lineup
Craig is starting Saturday against the 76ers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Craig will join the starting lineup for Saturday's game in place of the injured Jamal Murray (ankle). In 35 starts this season, Craig is averaging 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.2 minutes.
