Craig is expected to move to a bench role Monday against the Rockets after coach Michael Malone indicated Saturday that Gary Harris looked ready to reclaim his spot as the starting shooting guard, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Craig had started each of the Nuggets' last 14 games, including the past three contests after Harris was eased back into the rotation off the bench following an extended absence due to a hip issue. In Saturday's 123-110 win over the Hornets, Harris turned in his best performance of the three outings with 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes, which apparently left a positive impression on Malone. With his health concerns in the rear-view mirror, Harris should regularly clear 30 minutes as a starter, leaving less playing time available for Craig. Even during his ongoing run as a starter, Craig had struggled to deliver much fantasy utility with averages of 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes per game over that span.