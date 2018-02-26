Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Listed as questionable for Tuesday
Craig (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers.
Craig has missed the last four games, as he continues to deal with a left hamstring strain. The fact that he's not being ruled out a day in advance is encouraging that he's closing in on a return, though look for him to test it out during morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability. Craig's potential absence would mean a few more minutes for the likes of Will Barton, Devin Harris and Malik Beasley.
