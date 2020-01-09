Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Logs 18 minutes as starter
Craig had five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 win over the Mavericks.
Craig drew his fourth start through 25 appearances this season but contributed minimally while receiving a modest minute total. He's averaging career lows across several categories, and Denver's depth makes it difficult to trust Craig even in the deepest leagues.
