Craig had five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 win over the Mavericks.

Craig drew his fourth start through 25 appearances this season but contributed minimally while receiving a modest minute total. He's averaging career lows across several categories, and Denver's depth makes it difficult to trust Craig even in the deepest leagues.

