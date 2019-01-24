Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Makes mark on defensive end
Craig posted seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals across 38 minutes Wednesday in the Nuggets' 114-108 loss to the Jazz.
Coach Michael Malone moved Gary Harris back into the starting five Wednesday, but it was Malik Beasley rather than Craig than moved to the bench as a result. Craig bolstered his claim to stick on the top unit moving forward with a strong outing on the defensive end, as his four blocks were a season high. The swingman is averaging just 0.6 rejections per game for the season and typically ranks no better than the fourth or fifth option on offense when he's on the floor, so his fantasy upside won't be especially high even if he regularly cracks the 30-minute mark.
