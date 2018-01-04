Craig played 13 minutes in Wednesday's 134-111 win over the Suns and finished with zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds and one assist.

Craig looked like he might be an attractive speculative pickup in deeper formats after starting three games from Dec. 15 to Dec. 20 and averaging 10.0 points (on 66.7 percent shooting), 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 treys and 1.7 assists in 28.3 minutes per game, but head coach Michael Malone moved the rookie back to the bench once Nikola Jokic returned from an ankle injury. Though he's still been able to hold down a spot in Malone's rotation, Craig is averaging just 12.7 minutes off the bench over the last six contests, undermining his opportunity to generate fantasy value.