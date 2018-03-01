Craig (hamstring) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Craig has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, but after roughly two weeks off, appears to be back to full strength. Despite the clean bill of health, Craig only has a few days left at the NBA level on his current two-way contract, so it's unclear if he'll be available for Friday's contest or if he'll be assigned to the G-League to preserve his days. For now, it's merely a situation to monitor.