Craig will not travel with the team on their upcoming three-game road trip, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Craig didn't appear on the official injury report after nursing a hamstring injury the last two weeks, so the decision to keep him away from the team while they travel is likely an effort to preserve the 45 days he has available with them on his two-way contract. Expect an update on Craig to come once the Nuggets return home next Wednesday for their bout with the Cavaliers.