Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Officially diagnosed with nasal contusion
Craig is questionable to return Wednesday after suffering a nasal contusion , T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Craig slammed into Torrey Craig early into the second quarter. He appeared to be in intense pain but is officially questionable to return to Game 2. If he's unable to make it back, look for Will Barton and Malik Beasley to see extended run.
