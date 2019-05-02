Craig is questionable to return Wednesday after suffering a nasal contusion , T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Craig slammed into Torrey Craig early into the second quarter. He appeared to be in intense pain but is officially questionable to return to Game 2. If he's unable to make it back, look for Will Barton and Malik Beasley to see extended run.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...