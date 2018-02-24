Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Out again Sunday
Craig (hamstring) is out for Sunday's contest against the Rockets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Craig will miss a fourth straight game Sunday as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury. In his stead, Will Barton, Devin Harris and Malik Beasley are all candidates to continue seeing extended run.
More News
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: To remain out Friday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Dealing with groin, hamstring injury•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Will remain inactive Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Inactive Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Will play Friday against Rockets•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Probable for Friday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...