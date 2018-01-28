Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Picks up start Saturday
Craig will start at small forward Saturday against the Mavericks.
Craig will pick up the start for Jamal Murray, who is surprisingly starting Saturday's contest on the bench. In three starts this season, Craig is averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 28.5 minutes.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...