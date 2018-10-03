Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Plays 22 minutes in starting role
Craig scored eight points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 preseason victory over the Lakers.
Craig remained in the starting lineup for the injured Gary Harris (hamstring) and fared a little better than his opening performance. Craig will be relegated back to the bench upon Harris' return, however, the fact he is starting bodes well for his spot moving forward. Barring a long-term injury, it is hard to see Craig playing his way into enough minutes to warrant standard league relevance.
More News
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: In starting lineup Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Wearing mask•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Set to sign guaranteed deal•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Won't be eligible for playoffs•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Shifting back to bench Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.