Craig scored eight points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 preseason victory over the Lakers.

Craig remained in the starting lineup for the injured Gary Harris (hamstring) and fared a little better than his opening performance. Craig will be relegated back to the bench upon Harris' return, however, the fact he is starting bodes well for his spot moving forward. Barring a long-term injury, it is hard to see Craig playing his way into enough minutes to warrant standard league relevance.