Craig collected two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 117-113 win over the Kings.

Craig continued to start in place of Gary Harris (hip), who came off the bench in this his second game back in the lineup. However, Harris earned 31 minutes, and could be on the verge of reclaiming his starting gig for Saturday's matchup with the Hornets.