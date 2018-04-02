Craig tallied seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 36 minutes during Sunday's 128-125 victory over Milwaukee.

Craig moved into the starting lineup with Wilson Chandler (nose) on the sidelines. Craig does not possess a lot of upside and despite the increase in playing time, he is just not going to have the ability to contribute on the offensive end. If Chandler is forced to miss additional time, Craig could be in line for some short-term run but is really only a streaming option at this stage.