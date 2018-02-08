Craig is dealing with left hamstring tightness, but is considered probable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

It's nothing serious for Craig and as long as he doesn't aggravate it further during shootaround or pregame warmups, he should take the court as usual. Over his last six games, Craig has seen an elevated role, but has averaged just 6.3 points and 4.8 rebounds across 22.0 minutes. He can safely be avoided in the majority of fantasy leagues.