Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Probable for Monday
Craig (hamstring) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Bucks, Brandon Ewing of Mile High Sports reports.
This is an improvement for Craig after he was listed as questionable for Saturday's game and ultimately didn't play. The 27-year-old has played sporadically when healthy in November, seeing anywhere from 21 to three minutes over seven games.
