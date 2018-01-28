Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Productive in complementary role during spot start
Craig tallied nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and four rebounds across 26 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 win over the Mavericks.
The 27-year-old saw his highest amount of minutes since Dec. 20 while drawing a spot start in place of Jamal Murray. Craig was efficient with the modest amount of shots he did take, leading to his highest point total since the aforementioned contest. While Saturday's extended playing time was a welcome sight, the fact that he'd logged DNP-CDs or single-digit minutes in seven of his prior eight contests tempers fantasy expectations for the moment.
