Craig tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes off the bench Friday in the Nuggets' 132-95 triumph over the Suns.

Craig moved to the second unit for the first time since Dec. 3 with coach Michael Malone deploying Will Barton as the Nuggets' starting small forward. Both players fared well in their respective roles, but it's unclear if the arrangement will be the new norm for the Nuggets or if Malone merely just wanted to inject more offense in the starting five with Nikola Jokic sitting out due to a suspension. Jokic is due back for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against the 76ers, so more clarity on Denver's long-term lineup plans should arrive when the Nuggets unveil their starting five shortly before the 9 p.m. EST tipoff.