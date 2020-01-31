Craig totaled 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 victory over the Jazz.

Craig saw an increased role Thursday with the Nuggets very low on troops. He repaid the faith with a solid all-around performance, one of the few he has put up this season. When the Nuggets are at full-strength, Craig typically sees too few minutes to have any value outside of deeper formats. Keep an eye on the injury report moving forward and if he manages to remain in the starting lineup, he could be worth a flier in some competitive formats.