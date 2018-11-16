Craig (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against New Orleans, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

It's unknown when Craig started feeling tightness in his left hamstring and as a result will be listed as questionable for Saturday's date versus the Pelicans. If Craig doesn't play Saturday, Juancho Hernangomez and and Malik Beasley will likely see increased usage.

