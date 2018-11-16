Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Questionable for Saturday
Craig (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against New Orleans, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
It's unknown when Craig started feeling tightness in his left hamstring and as a result will be listed as questionable for Saturday's date versus the Pelicans. If Craig doesn't play Saturday, Juancho Hernangomez and and Malik Beasley will likely see increased usage.
