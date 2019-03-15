Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Questionable Saturday
Craig (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Pacers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Craig missed Thursday's win over the Mavericks due to a sprained left shoulder, and it's possible the issue keeps him out again. More information may arrive after the team's morning activities.
