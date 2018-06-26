Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Receives qualifying offer
Craig received a qualifying offer from the Nuggets on Monday, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.
Craig now becomes a restricted free agent as the Nuggets will have the power to match any offer he receives on the open market. As a 26-year-old rookie last season, Craig played in 39 games and made his mark as a reliable wing defender. He didn't do much in the way of counting stats, however, and should widely go undrafted in most formats heading into next season, regardless of where he ends up.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....