Craig received a qualifying offer from the Nuggets on Monday, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.

Craig now becomes a restricted free agent as the Nuggets will have the power to match any offer he receives on the open market. As a 26-year-old rookie last season, Craig played in 39 games and made his mark as a reliable wing defender. He didn't do much in the way of counting stats, however, and should widely go undrafted in most formats heading into next season, regardless of where he ends up.