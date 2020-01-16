Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Receiving another start
Craig is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Gary Harris (groin) isn't available Wednesday, so Craig will rejoin the starting five for the fifth time this season. Craig is averaging 3.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 21.6 minutes as a starter.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...