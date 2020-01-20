Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Records three rejections
Craig contributed eight points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Pacers.
Craig finished with at least three blocks for the third time through 29 appearances this season. He hasn't been nearly as involved as he was last season due to the team's incredible depth, but with Denver down three starters in Paul Millsap (knee), Gary Harris (groin) and Jamal Murray (ankle), Craig has logged at least 25 minutes in three of the last four games.
