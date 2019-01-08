Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Remains with first unit
Craig will start at small forward Monday against Houston.
Craig was expected to head back to a bench role with both Gary Harris and Paul Millsap returning to the starting five, but in a surprising turn of events, Juancho Hernangomez is the one that will change roles. It remains unclear as to whether this is a permanent change, although Craig has evidently played well enough of late to keep his spot with the starters.
