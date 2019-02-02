Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Returns to bench
Craig will return to a reserve role for Friday's matchup with the Rockets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Craig will be replaced by Will Barton at small forward. With multiple injuries in the Nuggets' backcourt the team has opted to go with the more offensive minded Barton in the starting unit. Craig will presumably see reserve minutes as a result.
