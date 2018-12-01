Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Returns to bench
Craig will come off the bench for Friday's tilt versus the Trail Blazers, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
The return of Gary Harris (ankle) will push Craig back to a reserve role. He averaged 5.0 points and 9.0 rebounds across 28.2 minutes in the two games Harris was sidelined, but he will presumably see his role largely diminished as a reserve.
