Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Returns Wednesday
Craig (nose) returned to Wednesday's game against Portland, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Craig returned to Game 2 in the third quarter accompanied by a protective face mask. Barring any setbacks, Craig should continue to see minutes alongside the starters.
