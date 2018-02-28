Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Ruled out Tuesday
Craig (hamstring) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.
Make it five straight missed contests for the small forward, as Craig continues to nurse a left hamstring strain. Look for Malik Beasley, Will Barton and Wilson Chandler to potentially see extra minutes Tuesday night with Craig on the bench.
