Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Ruled out
Craig (arm) won't play Thursday against Dallas, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Craig was slapped with a questionable tag after suffering a left shoulder sprain Tuesday, and he'll be forced to miss at least one contest as a result. He'll have a chance to return Saturday against Indiana.
