Craig totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and a steal over 14 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

Craig produced a serviceable stat line in Thursday's loss, totaling his highest scoring game in the playoffs. He's only averaging 10.3 minutes through three games in the first round, and he's a deep rotational player with limited upside at best.