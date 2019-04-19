Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Scores 12 in loss
Craig totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and a steal over 14 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Spurs on Thursday.
Craig produced a serviceable stat line in Thursday's loss, totaling his highest scoring game in the playoffs. He's only averaging 10.3 minutes through three games in the first round, and he's a deep rotational player with limited upside at best.
