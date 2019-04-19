Craig totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and a steal over 14 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

Craig produced a serviceable stat line in Thursday's loss, totaling his highest scoring game in the playoffs. He's only averaging 10.3 minutes through three games in the first round, and he's a deep rotational player with limited upside at best.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...