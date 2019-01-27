Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Scores 15 points in spot start
Craig ended with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 victory over the 76ers.
Craig moved into the starting lineup with Jamal Murray (ankle) on the sidelines. Craig was solid during his 35 minutes, however, Murray does not sound as though he is going to miss extended time which means Craig's value will be short-lived.
More News
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Joins starting lineup•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Productive in move to bench•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Makes mark on defensive end•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Career-high 16 boards in win•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Remains with first unit•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....