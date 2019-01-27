Craig ended with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 victory over the 76ers.

Craig moved into the starting lineup with Jamal Murray (ankle) on the sidelines. Craig was solid during his 35 minutes, however, Murray does not sound as though he is going to miss extended time which means Craig's value will be short-lived.