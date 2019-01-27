Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Scores 15 points in start
Craig ended with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 victory over the 76ers.
It appears Craig's move to the bench Friday against the Suns was merely a means for the Nuggets to get a more offensive-minded player (Will Barton) into the top unit to compensate for the absence of the suspended Nikola Jokic. With Jokic back in action for the second half of the back-to-back set, Craig moved back into his usual starting role at small forward and delivered an effective line. Craig benefited from a bump in usage with top point guard Jamal Murray (ankle) sidelined, so Craig should see his shot attempts take a hit once Denver has all of their core rotation players back at optimal health.
