Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Scores 18 points in Game 4 win
Craig contributed 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 Game 4 win over the Spurs.
Craig drew the start at small forward, finished with a career high in made threes, and earned over twice as many minutes as former starter Will Barton (12 points in 15 minutes). Craig can cover multiple positions defensively and fits in offensively as a spot-up shooter, strengths that make him a strong fit with the starting five. Meanwhile, Barton's combination of ball-handling and playmaking seems best suited for the second unit, as it affords him more time with the ball in his hands.
