Craig compiled just seven points, four rebounds, and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 97-90 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Craig managed just seven points in Wednesday's Game 2 loss, perhaps suffering the after-effects of an in-game facial injury. Craig was forced out of the game during the second quarter but was able to return with the aid of a facial mask. His status for the next game remains unclear, however, barring any structural damage, he should be available. If he is forced to miss the game for any reason, Malik Beasley or Will Barton could slide into the starting lineup.