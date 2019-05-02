Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Scores just seven points in loss
Craig compiled just seven points, four rebounds, and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 97-90 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Craig managed just seven points in Wednesday's Game 2 loss, perhaps suffering the after-effects of an in-game facial injury. Craig was forced out of the game during the second quarter but was able to return with the aid of a facial mask. His status for the next game remains unclear, however, barring any structural damage, he should be available. If he is forced to miss the game for any reason, Malik Beasley or Will Barton could slide into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Returns Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Officially diagnosed with nasal contusion•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Exits with facial injury•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Grabs 10 rebounds in Game 5 win•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Scores 18 points in Game 4 win•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Starting Game 4•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...