Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Scores nine in 16 minutes
Craig collected nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 win over the Hornets.
Craig provided a decent line considering his modest minute total. He has combined for 26 points on 11-of-17 from the field and four-of-eight from three through the first two games in March, and Michael Porter was a healthy scratch in this one. Craig has clearly earned the trust of coach Michael Malone, but regardless of Porter's role Craig is only a viable option in deeper leagues.
