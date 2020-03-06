Craig collected nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 win over the Hornets.

Craig provided a decent line considering his modest minute total. He has combined for 26 points on 11-of-17 from the field and four-of-eight from three through the first two games in March, and Michael Porter was a healthy scratch in this one. Craig has clearly earned the trust of coach Michael Malone, but regardless of Porter's role Craig is only a viable option in deeper leagues.