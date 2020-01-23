Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Scores season-high 14
Craig produced 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 loss to the Rockets.
Craig finished with a season high in scoring while making solid contributions on the defensive end. With Denver dealing with a laundry list of injuries, Craig could be in line to draw another start during Friday's matchup versus the Pelicans.
