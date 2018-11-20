Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Seemingly healthy, fails to play
Craig (hamstring) didn't take the court for Monday's game against Milwaukee although he was in uniform and listed as active.
Craig was a DNP-CD, so even though he didn't see any action, it appears he was available if necessary. His next opportunity to take the court will come Wednesday in Minnesota.
