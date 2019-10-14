Craig is expected to see extended minutes in Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

Craig did not play in Thursday's game against the Clippers, but it appears Mike Malone will get an extended look at the wing Monday night. Per Wind, the expectation is that one of Denver's other wings -- perhaps Will Barton -- will get the night off as Denver gears up for the regular season. At this point, it's still unclear which player holds the upper hand in the battle for the starting small forward spot, and it's a position that could be somewhat of a revolving door throughout the season for one of the NBA's deepest teams.