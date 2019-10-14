Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Set for big minutes
Craig is expected to see extended minutes in Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.
Craig did not play in Thursday's game against the Clippers, but it appears Mike Malone will get an extended look at the wing Monday night. Per Wind, the expectation is that one of Denver's other wings -- perhaps Will Barton -- will get the night off as Denver gears up for the regular season. At this point, it's still unclear which player holds the upper hand in the battle for the starting small forward spot, and it's a position that could be somewhat of a revolving door throughout the season for one of the NBA's deepest teams.
More News
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Coming off bench again•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Slightly bumps up scoring in loss•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Scores just seven points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Returns Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Officially diagnosed with nasal contusion•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Exits with facial injury•
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...