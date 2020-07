Craig (undisclosed) and Gary Harris (undisclosed) are expected to arrive in Orlando on Sunday, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.

A slew of Nuggets players have yet to join the team in the NBA bubble, but Harris and Craig are set to do so Sunday night and begin their 48-hour quarantine period. Craig will have over a week of practice to prepare for the first game Aug. 1 against the Heat, assuming no issues crop up after his arrival.