Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Set to sign guaranteed deal
Craig will sign a two-year, $4 million contract with the Nuggets, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.
Craig was on a two-way deal as a 27-year-old rookie last season, but the Nuggets will now keep him around on a guaranteed contract that will run through the 2019-20 season. The South Carolina-Upstate product appeared in 39 games last season, making five starts and averaging 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Given the departure of Wilson Chandler, Craig could be in line for increased minutes in 2018-19 behind the newly extended Will Barton.
