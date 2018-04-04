Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Shifting back to bench Tuesday
Craig will return to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Craig picked up the spot start Sunday against the Bucks with Wilson Chandler (nose) out of the lineup, posting seven points, eight rebounds, one assist and a two blocks across 36 minutes. However, Chandler has since been cleared and will reclaim a starting role, which sends Craig back to the bench. After logging 36 minutes Sunday, Craig will likely see something much closer to the 16.1 he averaged over the previous seven contests. As a result, Craig can be avoided by fantasy owners.
