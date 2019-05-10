Craig contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes during the Nuggets' 119-108 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Thursday.

Craig enjoyed some modest offensive success, parlaying his sharpest shooting performance of the series into his first double-digit scoring effort. The rookie continues to start over Will Barton at small forward, but he's typically the clear fifth option on the first unit. Further supporting this designation is the fact Craig's seven shot attempts Thursday constituted a series high. He'll likely be similarly involved at best during Sunday's Game 7.

