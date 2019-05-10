Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Slightly bumps up scoring in loss
Craig contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes during the Nuggets' 119-108 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Thursday.
Craig enjoyed some modest offensive success, parlaying his sharpest shooting performance of the series into his first double-digit scoring effort. The rookie continues to start over Will Barton at small forward, but he's typically the clear fifth option on the first unit. Further supporting this designation is the fact Craig's seven shot attempts Thursday constituted a series high. He'll likely be similarly involved at best during Sunday's Game 7.
More News
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Scores just seven points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Returns Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Officially diagnosed with nasal contusion•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Exits with facial injury•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Grabs 10 rebounds in Game 5 win•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Scores 18 points in Game 4 win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...