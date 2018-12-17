Craig supplied 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 39 minutes in the Nuggets' 95-86 win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Craig drew another start at two-guard in place of Gary Harris (hip), and he posted his second straight double-digit scoring effort in the process. The second-year wing is an asset from three-point range, as his 50 percent success rate from distance over the last pair of contests attests. The 27-year-old is still working to achieve consistency, but the fact his scoring totals over the last pair of games are his two highest of the season certainly provides reason for optimism.