Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Starting Friday
Craig will get the start at small forward for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Craig has played in one game this season, and tallied one steal and one rebounds across six minutes in the contest. The Nuggets are likely giving the two-way player an opportunity to show what he has to offer. It remains to be seen how heavy of a workload he will see.
More News
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...