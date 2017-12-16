Craig will get the start at small forward for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Craig has played in one game this season, and tallied one steal and one rebounds across six minutes in the contest. The Nuggets are likely giving the two-way player an opportunity to show what he has to offer. It remains to be seen how heavy of a workload he will see.

