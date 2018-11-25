Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Starting Saturday
Craig will start at shooting guard Saturday against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
With Gary Harris (ankle) out, Craig will be moved into the starting five. He's been in and out of the rotation lately, though when seeing at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 5.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal.
