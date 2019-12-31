Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Starting Tuesday
Craig will start Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gary Harris (lower leg) is out, so Craig will get the start. In his two other starts this season, he's averaged 2.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 24.0 minutes.
